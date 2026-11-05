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Penguin Fury Review: An Update Made Me Like It Even More
By Rahis Saifi,8 days ago
How we played: I played Penguin Fury on a Windows 11 PC (Intel Core i9 14th gen, 48GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060) in two sessions: a pre-release build on Oct. 10, 2026, for our hands-on preview, and an updated pre-release build on Nov. 5. Steam logs 2.4 hours of play across both. The developer, exklusiva, provided the Steam key and did not see this review before publication. Every gameplay screenshot is from the Nov. 5 session.