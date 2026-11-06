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MSUB Volleyball Falls to No. 22 Simon Fraser in Burnaby
8 days ago
BURNABY, B.C. — The Montana State University Billings volleyball team faced one of its toughest tests of the season Thursday night, taking on No. 22-ranked Simon Fraser in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll before falling to the Red Leaf's in straight sets, 3-0, at West Gymnasium. Simon Fraser claimed the opening set 25-19 before pulling away in the second and third frames, winning 25-12 and 25-11 to secure the Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory.