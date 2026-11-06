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Best Menswear Store: Glasswing
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Seattle doesn’t always get credit as a style-centric city, but spend some time at Glasswing and that notion seems ridiculous. Founded by Sean Frazier, Forest Eckley, and Alisa Furoyama in 2013, the handsome Capitol Hill shop brings together clothing from designers around the world, with collections selected nine months to a year in advance. And while this is the menswear category, good style here isn’t particularly interested in gender. The curation is thoughtful and chic, with beautiful fabrics, interesting cuts, clean lines, and unexpected silhouettes that confirm getting dressed is, in fact, an art form. That same care extends to the shop itself, where muted tones, rugs, sculptural light fixtures, and artful furniture set the scene, and living plants are part of the merchandise, too.