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Women's Volleyball Wins 3rd Straight NACC Match, Defeat Rockford 3-0
8 days ago
Rockford, Ill. — Looking to stay within striking distance or jump into a top-four spot in the NACC standings, Illinois Tech women's volleyball swept Rockford 3-0 on Thursday night at Seaver Gym, winning 25-14, 25-14, 25-18. The Scarlet Hawks finished with 39 kills, 14 service aces and a .258 hitting percentage while holding Rockford to 22 kills and a .108 mark.
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