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Local artist turns 1,000-pound gun safes into wildlife art at Quincy outdoors shop
By WGEM Staff,7 days ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Shoppers at GameMasters in Quincy are getting a front-row seat this week to a live art showcase on an unlikely canvas: 1,000-pound gun safes. Professional wildlife artist Ryan Kirby, who grew up in nearby Hamilton, Illinois, is spending several days in-store hand-painting custom wildlife murals across five Fort Knox safes ahead of deer season.