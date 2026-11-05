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Baker Hughes Posts Record $39.4 Billion IET Backlog as Gas Technology Orders Climb 43%
7 days ago
Baker Hughes reported a record $39.4 billion IET backlog in Q3, with gas technology equipment orders up 43%, and raised its full-year IET order guidance. Baker Hughes reported third-quarter orders of $10.76 billion, up 31% from a year earlier, and a record $39.4 billion remaining performance obligation (RPO) in its Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment.1 2 The company raised its full-year IET order guidance and lifted its 2026–2028 IET order outlook to $50 billion or more.1.