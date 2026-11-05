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Former Oregon S Evan Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
By Logan Brown, Ducks Wire,7 days ago
Two months into the NFL season, the Oregon Ducks are 2-for-2 on monthly awards on the defensive side of the ball. Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after a standout month in one of the league's toughest divisions this season. Williams racked up 41 tackles, four deflections, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery last month. He is the first safety since 2011 to tally at least 40 tackles and three takeaways in one month.