undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘More understanding is just needed’: Mother, daughter share reality of rare epilepsy diagnosis
By Simone Sanchez,8 days ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - November marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on the varied ways neurological disorders affect millions of lives, including rare conditions that often go unrecognized. For 15-year-old Kissiah Gillespie and her mother, Wendy, the month is deeply personal. Kissiah lives with gelastic...
1