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VGCC Honored as 2027 Bellwether Award Finalist
3 days ago
Vance-Granville Community College has been named a finalist for the prestigious Bellwether Award, an honor that recognizes exceptional, innovative programs at community colleges across the United States. From nearly 100 submissions, the Bellwether College Consortium (BCC) selected just 30 colleges nationwide as finalists across three Bellwether Award categories:. Instructional Programs...