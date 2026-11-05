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Win Tickets to Kings of Leon at Xfinity Center!
4 days ago
Tennessee alternative rockers Kings of Leon will be bringing their 2027 World Tour to Xfinity Center in October, with support from rising stars Dexter and the Moonrocks! You and one guest can experience a mix of genres from southern rock to indie to radio hits to material from their latest soft rock effort, O My Beloved. You can win two tickets to the show before they go on sale.