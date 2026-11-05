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Win Tickets to Nick Cave at Boch Center Shubert Theatre!
5 days ago
Conversations with Nick Cave: An Evening of Talk and Music | Tuesday, May 4, 2027. Genre-blending rock icon, writer, and instrumentalist Nick Cave is coming to Boston! His band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds has been touring and releasing music since 1982, and they are renowned for their experimentation with multiple genres across their eighteen-album discography. Outside of the Bad Seeds, Cave has also written novels and movie scripts. You can win two tickets to experience his latest endeavor, “Conversations with Nick Cave: An Evening of Talk and Music!” “Conversations” is an interactive blend of live piano music, dialogue, and Q & A, at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Enter to win before you can buy!