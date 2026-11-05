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FB: HCU to Tangle with McNeese in Homecoming Matchup
7 days ago
HCU Huskies (4-5, 3-3 SLC) vs. McNeese Cowboys (4-5, 3-3 SLC) Saturday, Nov. 7 – 4 p.m. HOUSTON – With the calendar flipping to November, the final month of the regular season, the HCU football team begins its final three-game stretch with a Homecoming matchup against the McNeese Cowboys at Husky Stadium for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff. Saturday's game is presented by Memorial Herman.