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Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from the Portugal national team after friction with his coach
By Steve Henson,3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer with Portugal on Thursday, although he plans to continue his more than two-decade-long career and quest for 1,000 lifetime goals with Saudi club team Al-Nassr. Ronaldo, ranked by Forbes as the first athlete to surpass $2 billion in career earnings, pointed to...