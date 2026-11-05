undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flutter Cuts 2026 Forecasts As Brazil Betting Ban And Sports Results Hit Earnings
By Stephen Welch,3 days ago
Flutter Entertainment has reduced its full-year 2026 financial forecasts after reporting a $1.15 billion net loss for the third quarter, as the suspension of regulated betting operations in Brazil and unfavourable sports results placed pressure on the group's earnings. Revenue increased 2% year-on-year to $3.87 billion during the three months...