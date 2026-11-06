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10 High-Paying AI Jobs and Emerging Tech Careers in 2026
By Susan Gunelius,8 days ago
High-paying AI jobs are creating new career opportunities, with some emerging positions offering salaries well above $100,000. Even more interesting, several of these careers barely attracted attention a few years ago, yet employers are now actively recruiting professionals to fill them. An October 2026 study from software talent marketplace Lemon.io...