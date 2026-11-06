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Review: Chastity Belt’s ‘All My Friends’ finds beauty in repetition and friendship…
By RJ Phillips,9 days ago
Although the opener, “Friends for This,” is no slouch, it was the second song on the new Chastity Belt album, All My Friends, that first caught my ear. “Designs” is six-plus minutes of chugging acoustic indie rock goodness wherein frontwoman Julia Shapiro sings cryptically (as indie rock singers tend to do) about life’s challenges, with the lines “I thought about it / Happiness is trite.” The vocal concludes about halfway through with Shapiro repeating, “Take me on a ride” like an echoing dream-wish that gives way to a two-minute, chiming, hypnotic outro that I wish went on for another 10 minutes.