undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What to know about speech on campus
3 days ago
From: Office of the Vice President for Policy and Governance. As an academic community, Virginia Tech values the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and does not intend to restrict the exercise of these rights. However, all members of the university community are responsible for respecting conditions that preserve the freedom to learn. Protected activities do not violate university policy unless they interfere with university functions, violate the rights of others, or otherwise break the law.