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Employee Giving campaign enters final weeks
3 days ago
As the Employee Giving Campaign enters its final weeks, employees are encouraged to support causes that are meaningful to them before the campaign concludes next month. As the holiday season approaches, many charitable organizations experience increased demand for assistance. Employees are encouraged to support the charity of their choice through direct giving, whether online, by mail, through volunteer service, or with in-kind donations. With direct giving, 100 percent of contributions go directly to the selected organization. The focus is not on how much or how you give, but on fostering a spirit of generosity and service.