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Doug Baker appointed to lead FMI’s industry relations practice
6 days ago
Baker succeeds Mark Baum building on FMI’s industry collaboration efforts,. ARLINGTON, Va. – Today, FMI – The Food Industry Association announces the appointment of Doug Baker to senior vice president, industry relations & chief collaboration officer, positioning him to lead the next chapter of FMI’s industry collaboration strategy and strengthen the association’s role as a convener of retailers, wholesalers, product suppliers and other partners, while advancing initiatives that create member value and support the growth and performance of the food industry. Baker will assume these duties, effective December 1.