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Dr. Emily Lee-Chong Establishes Chapter within International Honor Society for Professional Counselors
By niagaranews,6 days ago
Dr. Emily Lee-Chong, assistant professor in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling, recently established Nu Zeta, Niagara University’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota (CSI), the international honor society for professional counselors. CSI promotes excellence in the counseling profession through academic achievement, leadership, advocacy, professional development, and service. Niagara University’s chapter provides students with opportunities to strengthen their professional counselor identity, connect with a community of fellow counselors, and become more involved in the profession.