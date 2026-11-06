undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palmer Lake Couple Arrested Over Alleged Theft of 4 Million Gallons of Municipal Water
8 days ago
PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a Palmer Lake couple accused of diverting more than 4 million gallons of municipal water through an underground pipe buried on their property along State Highway 105, according to KRDO13 Investigates. Police records identify the suspects as Katrina and Terry Tolbert, who allegedly siphoned approximately $36,000 worth of town water while the northern El Paso County community was operating under strict emergency water conservation restrictions.