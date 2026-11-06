undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hutchinson drafts regulations for future data center proposals: public meeting planned for Nov 10
By Ann Treacy,8 days ago
Hutchinson is taking steps to regulate data centers before one is proposed in the city. The drafted rules would limit where the facilities can be built and address their potential impact. City leaders explained that data centers can bring economic investment, but also require significant amounts of water, electricity and...