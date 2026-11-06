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The Dimsum Room brings Cantonese comfort food and Japanese izakaya to BKC
By Amey Mirashi,8 days ago
The after-work dining scene in Mumbai gets a new address, and it comes with plenty of steaming dim sum and Japanese whisky. The popular Cantonese restaurant The Dimsum Room opens its first suburban outpost in one of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods: BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). Called The Dimsum Room Izakaya, the new restaurant inside One BKC brings its Cantonese roots together with the easygoing spirit of Japanese izakaya culture, with a menu designed for sharing and sipping.