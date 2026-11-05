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St. Paul Council Office Revamp Runs $360K Over Budget Amid $26M City Gap
By Zach White,7 days ago
St. Paul's City Council is asking for budget increases of $120,000 a year for the next three years to pay back a loan the council took out to cover cost overruns on its own office renovation project, which has come in $360,000 over budget. The request lands at a particularly awkward moment: the city is bracing for a projected $26 million budget gap heading into 2027.