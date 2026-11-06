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Football Australia chair Anter Isaac calls recent Fifa turmoil ‘growing pains’
By News Desk,9 days ago
Football Australia chair Anter Isaac has downplayed recent public criticism of Fifa as part of a transition rather than evidence of terminal crisis, saying the organisation is experiencing “growing pains” and urging attention to process and governance. His remarks come ahead of Asian confederation discussions in Tokyo and as attention turns to the Fifa presidential election in March.