undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men’s Basketball Takes Down Stonehill in Home Opener
9 days ago
Bronx, N.Y. – "I'll be Back." It's the famous line uttered by The Terminator, by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chances are not many people would confuse Fordham senior forward Rikus Schulte with Schwarzenegger, aside from the similar accent. But to the Fordham men's basketball squad, Schulte is known as The Terminator and tonight he made the Fordham fans happy that he also said after last year ha he'd be back. Schulte scored 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds to go with five assists and five steals, leading the Rams to an 83-63 win over Stonehill University in the home opener in the historic Rose Hill Gym.
1