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More than 80 rescued after flooding devastates Georgia-Tennessee towns
4 days ago
Gov. Kemp has declared a state of emergency after record-breaking flooding devastated North Georgia communities Thursday morning. It swept through McCaysville, Georgia, and neighboring Copperhill, Tennessee, prompting more than 80 rescues and leaving homes, businesses and roads submerged. The Toccoa-Ocoee River reached a reported record crest of about 18 feet...