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Nicole Silverio on House Leadership Battles, Texas Senate Shocks, and Youth Voting Shifts
By Tom Novak,2 days ago
On his segment of The Morning Update, Jeff was joined by Capitol Hill reporter and listener favorite Nicole Silverio for a comprehensive breakdown of the major political developments following the 2026 midterm elections. House Leadership Showdown: They discussed the emerging battle within the GOP leadership ranks, examining how prominent figures...