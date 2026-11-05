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Exclusive Interview: NH SOS David Scanlan on 2026 Election Outcomes and Poll Incident
By Tom Novak,2 days ago
On the latest WFEA Morning Update, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan joined the program for an exclusive interview to discuss the outcomes of the 2026 New Hampshire elections. Scanlan shared insights on the voting results, announced plans for an upcoming audit involving randomly selected voting machines to ensure...