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Democratic Leaders Prioritize Affordability, Accountability
5 days ago
Article Summary – On November 3, Democrats secured majorities in both the House and Senate, prompting plans to address cost of living issues, with New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to become House Speaker and prioritize affordability by targeting housing, healthcare, and utilities costs. Jeffries and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer emphasize bipartisan efforts to reduce costs and combat corruption, while also aiming to reverse Trump-era policies and scrutinize the executive branch. President Trump, anticipating potential legislative battles, indicated he might use his veto power against Democratic bills, suggesting eventual negotiations despite initial resistance.
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