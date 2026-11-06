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State district attorneys and lawmakers condemn Newsom's death sentence commutations
By Stephen Hawkins,8 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he is going to commute all 548 inmates on California's death row to life without the possibility of parole. The announcement immediately drew reactions from district attorneys across the state, as well as some lawmakers. Congressman Vince Fong...