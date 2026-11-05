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The Angel Reese Effect: How ATL Barbie Became the Face of Atlanta Sports in Just Seven Months
By Tarohn Finley, RFACM,6 days ago
In just seven months with the Atlanta Dream, and during her third WNBA season, Angel Reese has reached a level of stardom in Atlanta that few athletes achieve, particularly so early in their careers. Reese helped lead the Dream to their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013, where they ultimately fell to the Golden State Valkyries in a historic seven-game series.