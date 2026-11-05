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Mamdani Targets Red Tape, Expands Support for More Than 3,000 Small Businesses
By Jay Domingo, PDM Staff Writer,7 days ago
NEW YORK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani says New York City is making significant progress in cutting bureaucracy and making it easier for entrepreneurs to open and operate businesses, announcing that more than 3,000 small businesses have already received direct assistance navigating permits, licenses, and other regulatory requirements. The...