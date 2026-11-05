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Connecticut Opens Health Enrollment With Financial Aid Available
By Jay Domingo, PDM Staff Writer,8 days ago
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Insurance Commissioner Joshua Hershman are encouraging residents to review their health insurance options and see whether they qualify for financial assistance as the state’s annual open enrollment period begins through Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace.