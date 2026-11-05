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Nice Shot: Live Onstage
By Scott Bass,3 days ago
Puerto Rican bomba fusion band El Laberinto Del Coco performed at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 9. The three-day festival, which typically draws north of 200,000 people to the riverfront downtown, featured its usual mix of bluegrass and blues, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, gospel, Americana, and a wide variety of international music. Among the highlights: Seth Spell and Cajun Strong led a group dance session on Friday night, and guests enjoyed a visit from Dr. Michael White, a traditional jazz “professor” from New Orleans.