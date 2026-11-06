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Defensive effort not enough as Delaware State falls to Navy 66-60
9 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Delaware State held Navy to 38 percent shooting from the field Thursday but fell 66-60 to the Midshipmen on the road. The Hornets (1-1) had two players score in double figures. Nehemiah Reedus led the way with 17 points, a team-high seven rebounds and three steals. Nasir Muhammad added 16 points, six assists and four steals. Anthony Parker finished with six points and four assists.