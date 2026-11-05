undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pennsylvania PUC Chair Encourages Utility To Pursue Recompense From Retail Suppliers For Impermissible Termination Fees Charged To Customers, Whom Utility Must Reimburse
By Paul Ring,7 days ago
The Pennsylvania PUC conditionally approved a process for Duquesne Light to auto-enroll LIHEAP customers into Duquesne Light's Customer Assistance Program (CAP) CAP customers are ineligible to shop, and auto-enrollment of a customer onto CAP will automatically drop the customer to default service if the customer is currently shopping. Customers who are due to be auto-enrolled onto CAP are provided with a notice, and the customer may elect to opt-out of CAP enrollment and remain with their current retail supplier.