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Indiana carries out the first of 3 U.S. executions taking place on a single day
2 days ago
An Indiana man who admitted to killing his girlfriend's two children was executed early Thursday in the first of three lethal injections scheduled for the same day in the U.S. Jeffrey Weisheit killed the children, ages 8 and 5, by setting fire to his girlfriend's house in the Evansville area in 2010. Weisheit died at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. The lethal injection started just after midnight, and he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m., according to Noelle Russell, Indiana Department of Correction chief communications officer.READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/3-executions-scheduled-for-the-same-day-in-indiana-florida-and-alabama/