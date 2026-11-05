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Off The Hook Restaurants Treats Military Veterans to Free Shrimp Platter on Veterans Day
8 days ago
Louisiana Seafood Chain Expresses Gratitude to Military Personnel with Complimentary Platters. “Veterans Day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the men and women whose service has made a lasting difference in our country and our communities,” said Regan Nelson, Director of Marketing and PR for Off The Hook Restaurants. “We want veterans and active-duty service members in our communities to know they’re appreciated, and sharing a meal is one way we can say thank you.”
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