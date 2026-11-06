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Cheba Hut Signs Eight-Unit Deal to Fire Up Oklahoma Expansion
8 days ago
Multi-Unit Franchise Group Signs Development Deal for Oklahoma City and Tulsa Markets. Led by entrepreneurs Rose Taylor and Steven VanCauwenbergh, the expansion comes after their first Oklahoma City spot quickly became one of the brand’s top-performing restaurants. The duo is keeping that momentum going with new spots in Edmond and Norman, alongside plans to enter the Tulsa market starting in 2027.
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