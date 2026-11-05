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Ruby Tuesday Launches Everyday Fresh Meals Value Menu
7 days ago
New Value Menu Combines Entrees, Unlimited Salad Bar, and Bottomless Drinks All Week Long. “Guests shouldn’t have to plan their week around a deal,” says Kevin FitzPatrick, chief marketing officer at Ruby Tuesday. “With Everyday Fresh Meals, we’re making it easier for guests to enjoy their Ruby Tuesday favorites at a consistent price, any day of the week while giving them more flexibility and value whenever they choose to visit.”