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Mountain Mike’s Pizza Brings Iconic Crispy, Curly Pepperoni to Second Daly City Location
8 days ago
San Francisco Peninsula Gets New Gathering Spot for Families, Sports Fans, and Late-Night Diners. “We are honored to continue Mountain Mike’s legacy across the San Francisco Bay Area with our newest location in Daly City just miles away from where ‘Pizza the Way it Oughta Be’ started,” said Sethi. “There’s a reason why Mountain Mike’s continues to be a staple in the Bay Area: we consistently deliver high-quality pizza and a family friendly environment the community craves and we’re excited to broaden that experience for Daly City residents.”