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Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Treats Active-Duty Military and Veterans With Free Pulled Pork Sandwich
8 days ago
Texas-Style Restaurant Brand Thanks Military Members with Free Meals Nationwide. Appreciation for military service members comes with plenty of Texas flavor this November. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy a free Pulled Pork Sandwich. Available across all U.S. restaurant locations, the offer serves as a heartfelt thank-you to men and women who have served the nation.
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