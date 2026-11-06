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Pro Wrestling This Weekend: WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, AEW Collision In Miami, MLW SuperFight In Cicero And More (November 6-8)
By Angel Aramboles,9 days ago
WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leads this weekend in pro wrestling, with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns facing Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn on Saturday. AEW Collision airs live from the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship in Miami the same night, MLW holds Saturday Night SuperFight in Cicero, Illinois, and SmackDown is the final show before Crown Jewel. All times are Eastern.