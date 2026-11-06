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VSP, VDOT urge drivers to slow down and move over
9 days ago
There have been multiple crashes involving first responders and roadside professionals across Virginia over the last few months, which is why officials say the message behind Crash Responder Safety Week (Nov. 2-6) has never been more important. More information: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/vsp-vdot-urge-drivers-to-slow-down-and-move-over-following-recent-crash-responder-injuries-and-fatalities/
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