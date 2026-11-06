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England face battle to keep Man United youngster Shea Lacey; Ireland are pushing to secure his international commitment
8 days ago
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is closely watching Manchester United youngster Shea Lacey. The 19-year-old was born in Liverpool and has represented England at several youth levels. However, he’s eligible to play for Ireland through his father, Paddy Lacey. Lacey made headlines on Tuesday after playing an important...