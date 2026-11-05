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Keisha Lance Bottoms Makes History as Georgia’s First Black Woman Governor, Flipping the Governor’s Office to Democrats
5 days ago
The former Atlanta mayor's historic election marks a milestone for Black political representation and ends more than two decades of Republican control of Georgia's governorship. Georgia has elected its first Black woman governor, marking a historic moment in American political history and a significant shift in the state's political leadership....