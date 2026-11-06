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Salem Gang Member Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Firearms and Controlled Substances
By Right Now Oregon,9 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore.— A Salem man associated with the Varrio Catorce Norteño street gang was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison today for trafficking firearms and controlled substances, United States Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced. Christopher Hermens, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three...