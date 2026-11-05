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Bombardier's backlog swells to $22.2 billion. Buyers may still have to wait.
By Jadda Tyree, GlobalAir.com,7 days ago
Bombardier's third-quarter results showed revenue of $2.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $382 million and free cash flow of $183 million. Aircraft deliveries totaled 33 units during the quarter. The company also raised its 2026 free-cash-flow guidance to more than $1.3 billion. Demand remained strong, producing a 1.7x unit book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to $22.2 billion.