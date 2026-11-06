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Spooktacular turnout at UTC basketball's Boo & Gold Halloween event
By . Trey Jernigan, Staff Writer,8 days ago
Families gathered around McKenzie Arena Friday night to enjoy a fun night of tricks, treats, and basketball, hosted by the UTC Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs. Stations sponsored by local companies and businesses surrounded the arena as trick-or-treaters dressed in all manner of costumes for this exciting time of year. Parents in attendance said that they love the event, from Boo & Gold veterans who’ve attended for years to newcomers who’ve just come; they all noted the safe, fun environment for their kids to trick-or-treat for free.